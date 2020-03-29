Coronavirus: Delayed Tokyo Olympics likely to be held in July 2021

According to sources, given the ongoing pandemic and need for preparation time, the most likely plan would be for the Games to begin on July 23, 2021.

The move comes after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Friday raised the idea of moving the event to a less hot and humid time of year.

The Tokyo 2020 team led by Yoshiro Mori is currently discussing possible dates with the International Olympic Committee, IOC.

The Olympics were scheduled to open on July 24 this year with the Paralympics on August 25, but Japan announced last week, it had secured agreement from the IOC to postpone the Games.