In its daily, the province’s health commission has reported 1,843 fresh cases. More than 68,000 people have now been infected, with most deaths occurring in Hubei.

France reported the first fatality from the new coronavirus outside Asia yesterday, fuelling global concerns about the epidemic.

China’s central bank said that to control the outbreak spreading, used banknotes are being disinfected and stored for up to 14 days before they are put back into circulation.