Coronavirus Crisis LIVE : ‘Request decision-makers with folded hands to provide oxygen to Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal

It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Per the revised rules, the centre will receive 50 per cent of the vaccines supplied; states and private hospitals will get the remaining doses. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 2.45 crore beneficiaries register themselves on Co-WIN portal till 9.30 pm on Friday for the Phase III of the vaccination drive. However, due to the delay in procurement of vaccines leading to a shortage, several states have said they won’t be able to kick off the drive on Saturday.