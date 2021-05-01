Coronavirus Crisis LIVE : ‘Request decision-makers with folded hands to provide oxygen to Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi : India will start the vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age bracket from Saturday as the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19. However, some states have flagged the shortage of vaccines and expressed their inability to start vaccination of people above 18 years from today. The Centre on April 19 had announced a ”liberalised” policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1.
It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Per the revised rules, the centre will receive 50 per cent of the vaccines supplied; states and private hospitals will get the remaining doses. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 2.45 crore beneficiaries register themselves on Co-WIN portal till 9.30 pm on Friday for the Phase III of the vaccination drive. However, due to the delay in procurement of vaccines leading to a shortage, several states have said they won’t be able to kick off the drive on Saturday.
