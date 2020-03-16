Coronavirus: Confirmed cases rises to 110 in India

The number of cases includes two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka.

According to the ministry’s data, 13 people have been discharged so far, including the three Kerala patients.

Confirmed cases across the states include one case reported in Andhra Pradesh while, seven cases of coronavirus reported in Delhi, In karnataka six cases have been reported while 22 cases were reported in Kerala.

In Maharashtra – highest 32 cases have been reported while in Rajasthan, only two cases have been reported so far. one confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported from Tamil Nadu, while Telangana reported three cases.

Union territories of Jammu has reported two caes while Ladakh has three cases. 12 cases of coronavirus have been repoted in Uttar while in Uttarakhand, only one case of coronavirus has been reported so far.

Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope along with Chief Secretary on Monday held review meeting with district magistrates via video conferencing.

