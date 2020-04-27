Coronavirus claims more than 2 lakh lives worldwide

Five countries have now reported death tolls above 20,000. The US, Italy and Spain have seen the highest number of reported fatalities.

In France, around 22,614 virus deaths have been reported in the country since the start of March.

In Iran, the death toll from the new Coronavirus outbreak rose by 60 in the past 24 hours to 5,710. According to state TV, the total number of diagnosed cases of the new Coronavirus in the country has reached 90,481.

Russia reported 6,361 new cases of the novel Coronavirus yesterday, pushing its national tally to 80,949.



Indonesia has reported 275 new Coronavirus cases, raising the total to 8,882. 23 COVID patients have died, raising the total deaths to 743 so far in the country.