Coronavirus: China struggles as toll reaches 1,487

Death toll in China stands at 1,487 while 2 deaths have been reported abroad. Japan and the Philippines have 1 death case each.

China has reported 63,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while 505 cases have been reported from 24 other countries.

Central China’s Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 4,823 confirmed cases (including 3,095 clinically confirmed cases) yesterday, bringing the total number in the province to 51,986.

On Thursday, 116 more deaths were reported in Hubei taking the total death toll in the province to 1,426.

Meanwhile, the number of cases and deaths jumped sharply on Thursday with authorities changing the way they keep track of the disease, and not, primarily, because of any change in the shape of the outbreak. Experts believe the new approach should catch many cases that had been missed before. That will allow more patients to get treatment and be quarantined faster.

WHO has said a sharp rise in reported coronavirus cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, did not represent a big shift in the epidemic.

At a press conference, head of the WHO’s health emergencies programme Michael Ryan said this does not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak.

