Coronavirus cases rise to 2,511 in Sri Lanka

Another 13 patients were detected from the treatment and rehabilitation Centre, from where over 350 people have tested positive in past three days.

Thirty people in contact with the centre also tested positive. Government agencies are carrying out contact tracing and quarantine process to find out all positive cases related to the new cluster at the rehabilitation centre.

The government has decided to temporarily halt the repatriation of its nationals from overseas after the latest surge in cases.

Additional Secretary to the President Jayantha Colambage said the process will be temporarily halted from Tuesday due to the COVID outbreak reported at the rehabilitation centre.

Parliamentary elections are due on 5th of next month and authorities are not taking any chances to prevent further spread. A total of 520 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while 1,980 patients returned to health. The country has seen 11 deaths due to COVID so far.