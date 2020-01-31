CoronaVirus: Air India special flight to depart from Delhi to China today to evacuate Indians

Sixteen crew members will be on-board for the evacuation process.

The crew is traveling with masks, gloves and disinfectant sprays and will not get off the aircraft in Wuhan.

There will be minimal contact with the passengers during the flight.

The Air India jumbo from Mumbai picked up special medical kits in Delhi being procured by the health ministry.

Air India will board only those passengers who do not show symptoms of the infection. In its first ferry, approximately 325 passengers will be evacuated.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had yesterday said a formal request to the Chinese government was made for bringing back Indian nationals from the province in two flights.

This is the first flight operation for evacuation.