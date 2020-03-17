Coronavirus: 28 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, most of the government offices, private offices and business will remain closed till Thursday due to increase in coronavirus cases.

Over two hundred people have been kept under observation, most of them are Sri Lankans retuning from Italy and other foreign countries.

Government ordered such people returning from Europe, Iran or South Korea during this month to register at the nearest police station for the benefit of themselves and the community.

Defence ministry said judicial actions will be taken against the persons who fail to comply with this order, under the Quarantine Laws.

President Gotabaya Rajapksa is scheduled to address the nation as pressure grows upon him to postpone the parliamentary elections scheduled for 25th of next month.

Among the COVID cases is a SriLankan Airlines pilot who attended a famous college match last week, which has created rumors and panic among many.