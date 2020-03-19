Coronavirus: 151 active cases of Covid-19 in India so far, 14 discharged

The figures in India as of 9 am on March 19 is:

Active cases: 151

Discharge: 14

Migrated: 1

Death: 3

On Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry, Medical Superintendent or Director of Central Government Hospitals such as Safdurjung, Dr RML Hospital and AIIMS in New Delhi.

He appreciated the various actions being undertaken in close coordination with various Ministries at the central level, States as well as Indian embassies abroad. He also lauded the States for active surveillance, effective contact tracing and their preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19.

He reviewed the preparedness regarding hospital management such as OPD blocks, availability of testing kits, personal protective equipment (PPEs), medicines, and adequate isolation wards. He directed hospitals to ensure adequate availability of protective gear for all healthcare workers.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also reviewed the quarantine facilities for the evacuees including the ones at airports or other key transit points, in terms of segregation of passengers, transportation to the quarantine facilities and health checks-ups.