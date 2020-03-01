Coronavirus: 112 Wuhan evacuees at ITBP quarantine facility test negative

The first test of corona virus of all 112 people has been found negative on Saturday are being looked after at the Centre. First samples for testing Corona Virus from latest batch reached from Wuhan, China were collected at ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility, New Delhi and were sent to the AIIMS for tests.

The group includes 80 males, 32 females, and 5 children including 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals and also includes 8 families. The group of foreign nationals includes 23 from Bangladesh, 6 from China, 2 each from Myanmar and Maldives, and 1 each from Madagascar, South Africa and the US.

All people given all basic facilities required at the Centre as done with the previous lot of evacuees. Daily monitoring and checkups will also be undertaken by the ITBP medicos.

No one has been tested with any Corona Virus Symptoms till now at the Centre. The expected quarantine period is 14 days plus. The second sampling will be done on 14th day of Quarantine period and if that also results as negative, then all 112 persons will be released from the Centre.

Emergency arrangements have also been catered at the Centre including isolation beds and Ambulances.

Sunday is the 5th day of quarantine. All these inmates were brought to the ITBP Centre on 27 February, 2020.