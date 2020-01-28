Corona virus: Health teams deployed, separate wards at hospitals as India strengthens preparedness

Vigil has also been stepped up in districts bordering Nepal.

Health teams have been deployed at border outpost with Nepal at Jhulaghat and Jauljibi in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

Separate wards have been set up at AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the capital Delhi.

The Director of National centre for disease control has visited RML Hospital and reviewed the preparations. The Union Health Secretary has reviewed the situation and through video conferencing has spoken to the Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary of five states adjoining Nepal and the Director General of Police.

Meanwhile in China where the virus originally started, the country is racing against time to contain its spread as the death toll rises to 106.

WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus is expected to arrive in Beijing to take stock of the situation and to understand and support the efforts of the Chinese government to respond to the outbreak.

He said in a tweet that WHO has activated global networks of experts and is trying to activate the response system in various affected countries. Chinese scientists are trying to develop a vaccine for novel corona virus.

China”s Ministry of Education has announced that the 2020 spring semester for schools will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The MOE did not give the exact opening dates of the new semester for colleges and universities under the ministry but indicated that the decisions should be made depending on their localities.It suggested that colleges and universities under the central government”s other ministries or departments also postpone school semester accordingly.

