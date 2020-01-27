Corona Virus: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina orders steps for return of stranded Bangladeshis from China

This was disclosed in a Facebook post by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam in Dhaka on Monday. The Foreign Ministry has decided to prepare a list of Bangladeshi citizens who are willing to return. According to official data close to 300-400 Bangladeshi students are in Wuhan from where the virus has spread to many areas in China.

However, the process of bringing back people would be difficult as the Chinese government has imposed a complete lock-down on movement from Wuhan and a few other cities which are affected by the Coronavirus. Shahriar Alam said that the government has started discussion with the Chinese authorities to find ways for the return of Bangladeshi citizens from China.

Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing has also started a helpline number for those in China who need any support in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.

In the meanwhile, the official news agency BSS reported that the government has asked all the public hospitals authorities across the country to open “isolation unit” as a precaution against Coronavirus.

