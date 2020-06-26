Corona reproduction number falls to 1.05 in Bangladesh – DGHS

This was announced on Friday by the Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Abul Kalam Azad. He said that a reproduction number of less than 1 will mean that the infection is subsiding. However, a figure above 1 means that the virus is spreading exponentially.

He said that the main purpose of the government was now to reduce the number of infected people and deaths due to Coronavirus.

Dr. Kalam also announced that China may run the second phase trial of Coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh. He said Bangladesh may also produce the vaccine following the result of the trial, reports the official news agency BSS.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that the China National Biotec Group (CNBG) has got the approval to run a large-scale ‘phase-3’ trial of its Coronavirus vaccine in the UAE. China is seeking to trial potential vaccine overseas because of a lack of a large number of new patients at home.

Such trials require thousands of infected patients and normally take place in the countries where the virus is widespread to see the effectiveness of the vaccine in a real-life situation.

In the meanwhile, Corona cases continued to rise in Bangladesh. On Friday, it reported 40 deaths and 3868 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours. According to DGHS, the latest death toll in Bangladesh has reached 1661 and the number of infected persons to 1,30,474.