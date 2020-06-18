Corona infections in Bangladesh cross one lakh

Briefing media virtually in Dhaka, the Addl. Director-General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Nasima Sultana said that Bangladesh has now 1,02, 292 corona positive cases in the country.

The one lakh mark was reached by Bangladesh in 103 days after the first case was reported on March 8. The total number of active cases in the country however is 60,785.

Bangladesh also suffered 38 loss of lives due to Corona over the same period. The death toll due to Corona now stands at 1343. With the recovery of 1975 persons, the total number of recovered persons in the country is now 40,164.

According to DGHS, the recovery rate in Bangladesh stands at 39.26 percent while the death rate is 1.31 percent.

In the meanwhile, Director General of DGHS Dr. Abul Kalam Azad on Thursday cautioned people that it may not be possible to get rid of the Corona crisis quickly. He said that it will take a much longer time to completely contain the virus, even if the infection rate falls.