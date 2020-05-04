Corona infections cross 10,000 in Bangladesh, 5 more die

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh, this is the largest single day increase in Corona infections in Bangladesh since the first case was detected on March 8 in the country. Five more people died in the last 24 hours since Sunday taking the death toll in the country due to Corona to 182.

In a virtual media briefing DGHS Additional Director General Dr. Nasima Sultana said that 1209 Corona patients have recovered so far. The number of recovered patients reflected a sharp upward movement after the health department revised its parameters on Sunday to include people recovered at home also in the total number of recoveries.

In the meanwhile Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina on Monday announced that the government will provide cash assistance before Eid to people who have lost their jobs. Addressing the official and public representatives of eight districts through video conferencing on Monday Sheikh Hasina announced that realisation of bank interest for two months will be suspended.

Announcing relief measures, Sheikh Hasina said that government will issue 50 lakh additional ration cards for the poor people so that they can purchase rice at Taka 10 per kg. Government has already provided 50 lakh ration cards for the poorer people earlier.

Pointing to the possibility of famine in the world due to the Corona pandemic, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina instructed the agricultural minister to ensure that all the land is cultivated to meet the demand of food in Bangladesh and other countries. However, she assured people that the country has adequate stock of food-grain for its requirement.

Continuing with the ongoing general holiday, the government of Bangladesh on Monday extended it further till May 16.