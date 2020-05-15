Corona infection crosses 20,000, Oldest Eid congregation suspended in Bangladesh

Addressing media through a virtual briefing in Dhaka on Friday, the Addl. Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Prof Nasima Sultana said that 1202 fresh Corona positive cases were reported in the country over the last 24 hours since Thursday taking the number of infected people to 20,065.

During the same period 14 people died due to Corona, taking the death toll in the country to 298 since the first case was detected on March 18.

She informed that 279 people recovered which increased the number of recovered people to 3882.

A total of 8582 samples were tested at 41 authorised laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours.

In the meanwhile, more than 1200 families were put under quarantine in the Cox Bazar area after a Corona positive case was reported on Thursday. The Cox bazar houses lakhs of Rohingya refugees who have took refuge in Bangladesh after the military crackdown in the Rakhine province of Myanmar in 2017

Continuing with measures to control large gatherings, the district administration of Kishoreganj announced that there would be no Eid congregation at Sholakia which holds Bangladesh’s largest Eid congregation. It is for the first time in nearly 200 years that there will be no Eid congregation at Kishoreganj’s Sholakia ground.