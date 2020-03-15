Corona impacts cricket events worldwide

BCCI has suspended all domestic tournaments until further notice as a precautionary measure in the wake of the deadly corona virus that has been spreading in the country and worldwide at a rapid pace. BCCI president Sourab Ganguly said that all matches of the Irani Cup, Senior Women One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy and all other domestic cricket have been put on hold till further notice.

Other cricket tournaments are effected as well. One-day internationals series, and three T20 matches between the Australia vs New Zealand, which was scheduled to start on 24 March, are postponed.

England’s Test series against Sri Lanka are also postponed. India’s one-day international series with South Africa postponed. Pakistan Super League play-offs condensed, while some overseas players fly home. Indian Premier League delayed from 29 March until 15 April.