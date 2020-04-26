Corona cases cross 5000 mark in Bangladesh, 45 districts under complete lockdown

In a virtual media briefing on Sunday, the Addl. Director-General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Nasima Sultana said that 5 more people died since Saturday taking the death toll due to Coronavirus to 145.

She said that 9 more people recovered which brought the number of recovered people to 122. Till now 46,589 samples have been tested for Coronavirus.

The first Coronavirus death in Bangladesh was reported on March 18. Since then it has spread to almost the entire country with cases reported from 60 out of 64 districts.

Dr. Nasima said that Dhaka city is the worst affected with 45 percent of the Corona cases reported from the capital. The Dhaka division accounted for almost 80 percent of the Corona infections.

Dr. Nasima Sultana informed that Bangladesh has sufficient quantity of testing kits in the country.

Currently, as per government website, 45 districts of the country are under complete lockdown while another 15 districts are under partial lockdown.

While the general holidays in the country has been extended till May 5 by the government, some of the export-oriented Ready Made Garment (RMG) units partially reopened in cities like Chattogram.

A few jute related industries also opened in Khulan-Jassore area of the country. Govt had allowed partial lifting of lockdown for some industries with certain conditions on a limited scale.

In the meanwhile, the trustee of Bangladeshi health organisation Ganoshasthya Kendra Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury claimed on Sunday that the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) refused to receive their indigenously developed kit for testing and approval.

Earlier, on March 19, the Gonoshasthaya Kendra had claimed to develop an inexpensive kit to test Corona cases based on the ‘Rapid Dot-Blot’ technique which needed to be tested and approved by the government before being used.

