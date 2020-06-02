Cops at Kotwali PS quarantined after 2 accused for motorcycle theft test positive

Udaipur : The entire staff at Kotwali police station of Chittorgarh was quarantined on Tuesday after two members of a motorcycle theft gang were tested positive. The incident was a shocker for the department as the cops were in contact with many of people daily and anyone being infected of the coronavirus would mean the risk of community spread at a large level.

The Kotwali station and a special team had busted a motorcycle theft gang on 29 May where 3 men had been arrested and a juvenile was detained. Before sending them to judicial custody , the court had instructed the police to conduct their corona test which was positive in two of the men. Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargav said the COVID patients have been admitted in the district hospital.

“Samples of all the cops who were involved in the case and came in contact with the motorcycle theft gang during investigations have been collected and send for testing while they have been quarantined. The special task force which helped in the investigation too has been called off from duty while a new team has been deployed at the police station. Their regular checkups would be held to assure that none of the policemen are infected. The police station too has been sanitised ” the officer said.