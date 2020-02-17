CoP13: PM announces National Action Plan to conserve Migratory Birds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the COP 13 to the convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals. CMS provides a global platform for the conservation and sustainable use of migratory animals and their habitats. India holds the presidency of COP for the three years. PM announced that India has prepared a national action plan for conservation of migratory birds along Central Asia flyway. He emphasised that India championed the challenges of climate change, through conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development mode.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted India’s efforts in conservation of tigers. The population of tigers in India has grown significantly, and achieved its target of doubling the number of tigers before the committed date. Adding another feather to its hat, PM mentioned that India is among the few countries whose actions are compliant with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping rise in temperature to below 2° Celsius.

PM Modi asserted that his government is committed to sustainable development and are taking all the measures ensure a better environment for the future generations.

While addressing the inaugural session of 13th Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Nature is strength of India and added that to conserve planet people’s voluntarily participate is necessary.