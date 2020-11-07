Convocation Ceremony of 139th NDA Course

The Convocation ceremony of 139thNDA course was held at Habibullah Hall, NDA on 06 November 2020. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Prof(Dr.) Nitin R Kamalkar, Vice-Chancellor, Savitribai Phule, Pune University, Pune.

217 cadets were conferred the degree of Jawaharlal Nehru University which included 49 cadets in science stream, 113 cadets in Computer Science stream and 55 cadets in Arts stream. 12 Cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme. In addition to this, the fourth batch of B.Tech comprising of 45 Naval cadets and 35 Air Force cadets also received course completion certificates. They would continue the fourth year of their B.tech curriculum at their respective service academy.

The Chief Guest was received by Lt. Gen. Asit Mistry, AVSM,SM,VSM, Commandant , National Defence Academy. After Commandant’s address, the academic report of Autumn Term-20 was presented by Principal, NDA Prof(Dr) O P Shukla.The Chief guest in his convocation address congratulated the cadets of the passing out course for undergoing the training with dedication and hard work. He emphasized about the role and importance of armed forces in shaping India and also motivated the future military leaders to carry forward the professionalism and ethos imbibed at the academy towards the service of the nation.

Cadet Quartermaster Sergeant Arkshit Kapoor won the Commandant’s Silver medal and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Trophy presented by General K Sundarji, PVSM for standing first in Science stream, SquadranCadet CaptainParul Yadav won the Commandant’s Silver medal and Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Trophy presented by Admiral Sureesh Mehta, PVSM,AVSM for standing first in Computer Science Stream. Battalion cadet Adjutant Dhananjay Jasrotia bagged the Commandant’s Silver Medal and Chiefof the Air Staff (CAS) Trophy presented by Air Chief Marshal N C Suri, PVSM,AVSM,VM for standing first in Arts Stream and Squadron Cadet Captain SawanMaan won the Commandant’s Silver Medal and Admiral OS Dawson’s Trophy for standing first in B.Tech.

Rear Admiral Atul Anand, VSM, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, presented the Vote of Thanks on conclusion of the Convocation ceremony.

The passing out parade of 139th NDA course is on 07 Nov 20 and will be aired on DD Bharati and DD Sahyadri at 0700 hours onwards. The Reviewing officer for the parade is Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC.