Contributing Towards Atmanirbhar Bharat,RCF Records Highest Ever Daily Sale Of Its Industrial Products of Rs. 5.44 Crores on 18th November 2020

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. (RCF), despite the current COVID19 situation has been successful in keeping its operations running and has crossed numerous milestonesin sales of its Fertilizers and Industrial Productsin the current Financial year 2020-21. Giving a boost to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, RCF has recorded its highest ever daily sale of Industrial Products of Rs. 5.44 Crores on 18th November 2020.

Riding on the excellent performance during this financial year, the Industrial Products sales has already crossed the cumulative sales recorded till December 2019 during last FY 2019-20.

S.C. Mudgerikar, CMD RCF, stated that apart from manufacturing Chemical Fertilizers and Industrial Products, RCF is actively engaged in promoting use of Organic Fertilizers& Non-Chemical Bio Fertilizers. Bio-fertilizers are the products containing living cells of different types of agriculturally beneficial organisms. They mobilize nutritionally important elements like phosphates, nitrogen, Sulphur, zinc, potassium through biological processes

RCF has registered a consistent growth in sale of Organic & Bio-fertilizers over the years.

Product Name 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 (Upto Oct’20) Organic Fertilizer City Compost (In MTs) 35,621 40,329 27,140 Bio Fertilizer BIOLA (In Kilo Ltrs) 68 128 65

RCF’s R&D team has successfully developed and launched’Organic Growth Stimulant’ in the year 2019-20.It is a ‘low volume high yield’ product containing plant growth promoting substances. The product enhances the effectiveness of conventional mineral fertilizers, has a key role in different physiological processes of crops. It enhances germination, rooting, growth, flowering, fruit ripening, number of flowers, reduces flower and fruit dropping, increases fruit quality and quantity.

RCF has sold 1.55 Kilo-Litres of ‘Organic Growth Stimulant’ in the year 2019-20 and 3 Kilo-Litres till October 2020.