Contact-less ticket checking begins at Mumbai railway station

It will help them to discharge their duties without any fear from corona, as the App has OCR and QR code scanning features to check PRS and UTS tickets from a safe distance.

Handheld thermal guns are also provided for thermal screening of passengers.

In the next phase which will be implemented soon, flap-based gates are being planned to be installed at entry/exit with automatic QR-code based ticket checking. This CheckIn Master App can be used for attendance and real time monitoring of ticket checking staff also.

Recently, Mumbai division provided a neckband portable public address system to the ticket checking staff enabling them to communicate with passengers adhering to the social distancing. It is also helpful in guiding passengers at the station when they come to board the train.