Consumers in India to be Among the First to Own Galaxy S21 Series Globally

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, will open pre-booking for Galaxy S21 Series in the country on January 15. Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers Samsung’s most advanced and intelligent pro-grade camera system, brightest and smartest display in a Galaxy and best Galaxy performance in a smartphone yet. Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 debuts a head-turning, iconic design, an epic pro-grade camera and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device.

All the three devices are hyper fast 5G ready and are powered with Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset. The Galaxy S21 Series will be available in six stunning colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, Phantom White, Phantom Grey and Phantom Pink.

Consumers can pre-book Galaxy S21 Series starting January 15 across Samsung’s Exclusive Stores and retail stores and on Samsung.com and leading online portals. All pre-booked consumers will get Galaxy Smart Tag free and Samsung E-Shop voucher of up to INR 10000. As a special offer, all pre-booked consumers can get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device of their choice.

In addition to this, consumers can also avail HDFC Bank cashback of up to INR 10000 or have an option to avail Upgrade Bonus of up-to INR 5000.

Pre-booked consumers will start getting deliveries on January 25, while Galaxy S21 Series goes on sale in India on January 29.

Galaxy S21 Series price in India

Galaxy S21 (8+128GB): INR 69999 (Phantom Violet, White, Pink, Grey)

Galaxy S21 (8+256GB): INR 73999 (Phantom Violet, White, Grey)

Galaxy S21+ (8+128GB): INR 81999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black)

Galaxy S21+ (8+256GB): INR 85999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black)

Galaxy S21 Ultra (12+256GB): INR 105999 (Phantom Black, Sliver)

Galaxy S21 Ultra (16+512GB): INR 116999 (Phantom Black)

Galaxy S21 Offers in India

Galaxy S21 Ultra : Cashback of INR 10000

Galaxy S21+ : Cashback of INR 7000

Galaxy S21 : Cashback of INR 5000

To pre-book, please click here – https://www.samsung.com/in/smartphones/galaxy-s21-5g/

Please share this news







