Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of September 2020

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of September 2020 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from representative and selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of September, 2020, NSO collected prices from 98.0% villages and 97.8% urban markets while the prices reported therein were 83.0% for rural and 87.9% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year i.e. September 2020 over September 2019), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Sept. 2020 (Prov.) Aug. 2020 (Final) Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 7.43 7.26 7.34 6.66 6.80 6.69 CFPI 10.60 10.94 10.68 9.11 8.82 9.05

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: Sept. 2020 over Aug. 2020

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Sept.20 Aug.20 Sept.20 Aug.20 Sept.20 Aug.20 CPI (General) 157.6 155.4 1.42 155.2 154.0 0.78 156.5 154.7 1.16 CFPI 159.7 155.7 2.57 165.3 161.6 2.29 161.6 157.8 2.41

Note: Figures of September 2020 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for August (Final) and September 2020 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for August (Final) and September 2020 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for August (Final) and September 2020 (Provisional) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for August (Final) and September 2020 (Provisional)