Consumer Price Index Numbers on base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and combined for the Month of November 2020

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of November 2020 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from representative and selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of November 2020, NSO collected prices from 98.8% villages and 98.6% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 87.0% for rural and 91.1% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e., November 2020 over November 2019), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Nov. 2020 (Prov.) Oct. 2020 (Final) Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 7.20 6.73 6.93 7.75 7.33 7.61 CFPI 9.57 9.10 9.43 11.12 10.86 11.00

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: Nov. 2020 over Oct. 2020

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Nov.20 Oct.20 Nov.20 Oct.20 Nov.20 Oct.20 CPI (General) 160.7 159.8 0.56 156.9 156.7 0.13 158.9 158.4 0.32 CFPI 164.8 163.9 0.55 167.8 168.4 -0.36 165.9 165.5 0.24

Note: Figures of November 2020 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 12th January 2021 (Tuesday) for December 2020.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for October (Final) and November 2020 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for October (Final) and November 2020 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for October (Final) and November 2020 (Provisional) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for October (Final) and November 2020 (Provisional)

