Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) – May, 2020

The All-India CPI-IW for May, 2020 increased by 1 point and stood at 330 (three hundred and thirty). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by (+) 0.30 per cent between April and May, 2020 compared to (+) 0.64 per cent increase between corresponding months of previous year.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food group contributing (+) 0.67 percentage points to the total change. At item level, Arhar Dal, Masur Dal, Moong Dal, Urd Dal, Groundnut Oil, Mustard Oil, Fish Fresh, Goat Meat, Poultry (Chicken), Milk, Cabbage, French Bean, Green Coriander Leaves, Potato, Country Liquor, Refined Liquor, Cooking Gas, Petrol, etc. are responsible for the increase in index. However, this increase was checked by Rice, Wheat, Garlic, Onion, Bitter Gourd, Coconut, Gourd, Lady’s Finger, Mango, Parval, Tomato, Torai, Banana, Kerosene Oil, etc., putting downward pressure on the index.

At centre level, Warrangal, Chhindwara and Ahmedabad recorded the maximum increase of 6 points each. Among others, 4 points increase was observed in 6 centres, 3 points in 11 centres, 2 points in 9 centres and 1 point in 8 centres. On the contrary, Doom-Dooma Tinsukia recorded the maximum decrease of 10 points followed by Salem (9 points), Munger-Jamalpur (8 points) and Lucknow (7 points). Among others, 5 points decrease was observed in 1 centre, 4 points in another 1 centre, 3 points in 6 centres, 2 points in 9 centres and 1 point in another 9 centres. Rest of 11 centres’ indices remained stationary.

The indices of 33 centres are above All-India Index and 45 centres’ indices are below national average.

Year-on-year inflation based on all-items stood at 5.10 per cent for May, 2020 as compared to 5.45 per cent for the previous month and 8.65 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 5.88 per cent against 6.56 per cent of the previous month and 5.21 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of the retail prices of selected items collected from 289 markets spread over 78 industrially important centres in the country. The index is compiled for 78 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month.

Y-o-Y Inflation based on CPI-IW (Food and General Indices)

Sr. No. Groups April, 2020 May, 2020 I Food Group 341 342 II Pan, Supari, Tobacco & Intoxicants 399 401 III Fuel & Light 297 295 IV Housing 450 450 V Clothing, Bedding & Footwear 229 229 VI Miscellaneous Group 256 256 General Index 329 330

All-India Group-wise CPI-IW for April and May, 2020