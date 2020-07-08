Construction of strategic roads, bridges & tunnels in border areas to be expedited: Raksha Mantri

During the meeting, the state of forward connectivity to border areas was reviewed and the consistent need of boosting the ongoing projects and to expedite the construction of strategic roads, bridges and tunnels in the border areas was discussed. The BRO has worked incessantly even during the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 without affecting the progress of various projects.

Despite unprecedented snowfall, breaking 60 year old record, all strategic passes and roads were cleared this year for traffic about one month before their average yearly opening dates.



While lauding the BRO for its achievements, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh exhorted it to continue its work to achieve even greater laurels. The BRO has also inducted latest equipment and machines and has introduced modern construction methods after successful trials to expedite works on surfacing with cementations base, use of plastics, geotextiles, and various techniques for slope stabilisation.

Trials have also been carried out successfully for indigenously produced modular bridges in collaboration. This will revolutionise the bridge laying capabilities in forward areas.