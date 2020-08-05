Construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya a testament to the spirit of unity and inclusion in the country: High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das

Speaking to a local TV Channel in Dhaka on Wednesday, she said that the decision of the Supreme Court on the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya was a testament to the spirit of unity and inclusion in the country. The High Commissioner said that the Supreme Court decision to construct the Ram Temple at Ayodhya has been welcomed by people of all religions and communities in a spirit of amity, goodwill and brotherhood.

Speaking about the changes in Jammu and Kashmir over the last one year since certain provisions of Art 370 were abrogated, Riva Ganguly Das said that the government has been able to bring out significant gains to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the field of economic development, infrastructure and education during this period.

Recounting the various development activities undertaken in the last one year, Riva Ganguly Das said that the government has set up two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 5 nursing colleges, a medical college and a cancer hospital in Jammu and Kashmir during this period.

She said that the objective of the abrogation of Art.370 was the development of Jammu and Kashmir which has been achieved over this period.

– Rajesh Jha/Dhaka