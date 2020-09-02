Constable gives complaint against ASP for verbal abuse, mental harassment

Udaipur : In a major development in the Tejaram Devasi case (a cattle raiser from Pali, who was arrested and presently in jail over charges under NDPS act), a constable attached with the police line has given a written complaint against additional SP (rural) Mukesh Sankhla for using abusive language and causing mental harassment. He also said Tejaram was tortured by the ASP at a police station last month. Tejaram’s Devasi community men have been holding protests for his release and action against Udaipur cops for framing a false case against the poor man.

The constable Babulal s/o Kanaram Jat gave a written complaint at the Surajpole station on Wednesday wherein he referred to an audio recording which had gone viral on the social media some days ago. The constable in his complaint said that the senior officer was pressuring him to give false evidence against a circle inspector Sumer Singh so as to put the inspector in a bad light by having taken 25 lakh rupees from Tejaram to let him scot free in the NDPS case. Babulal said the ASP and another police officer had even badly beaten up Tejaram in a police station at Vallabhnagar on August 7.

New doc 2 Sep 2020 8.51 am

The constable said that since he did not adhere to the ASP’s order to give false evidence, the senior officer could use his influence to harm him. Babulal said he is the only earning member and has 5 siblings to be raised. It may be noted that Tejaram who is enrolled under MNREGA, was arrested and sent to judicial custody last month. He was accused of driving a jeep which carried narcotics whereas his community men claim Tejaram doesnt even ride a bicycle and has never seen any place outside Pali.

The community have been protesting against the injustice and various hindu outfits have extended their support to the community. At the demand of the community to hold an independent enquiry, chief minister Ashok Gehlot recently transferred the case investigation to the CID.