‘Connecting, Communicating, Changing,’ book chronicling 3 years of VP in office released

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh released the book titled ‘Connecting, Communicating, Changing’ chronicling his three years in office as the Vice President of India on Tuesday.

The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu was also present at the release function of the book.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar released the e-version of the book.