Congress Legislature Party meeting is underway in Jaipur

Monday, Congress Legislature Party has passed resolution supporting Ashok Gehlot-led government. The Congress Legislative Party, CLP meeting was held at Jaipur Monday afternoon amid differences in the Rajasthan government.



The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress Government plunged into crisis after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot declared open rebellion. Pilot had claimed that the Gehlot Government has been reduced to minority as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.



The CLP demanded strict disciplinary action against members of the party who are involved in anti-party activity. Apart from Congress, MLAs from CPI- M, Bharatiya Tribal Party and RLD also attended the meeting. The Bhartiya Tribal Party has directed both its MLAs to remain neutral.



Party President Hamesh Bhai Vasava has said in his letter that in case of the floor test, the both MLAs will not support either the BJP or the Congress. He said that disciplinary action will be taken if they violate the whip. The Congress has claimed that the government has an absolute majority and will complete five years term.



Earlier, Congress made an appeal to its rebellion MLAs and Ministers to attend the meeting of the party legislature. Meanwhile, state BJP president Satish Poonia told media that the party is keeping an eye on the entire development and the top leadership will take appropriate decisions when needed.



By showcasing the support of more than 101 MLAs, which is the magical figure in Rajasthan assembly, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that the Congress government is safe and stable. On the other hand, Sachin Pilot is also talking about having the support of more than two dozen MLAs including some senior leaders.



In such a situation, the Gehlot government, though safe at the moment, is not taking any chances and has shifted all its supporting MLAs to a hotel amidst tight security. This is believed to be the reason for the soft stance of Congress towards Sachin Pilot. Despite Pilot’s rebellion, Congress has yet not taken any action against him. Overall, all eyes are now on Sachin Pilot who has not made his stance official as yet.

