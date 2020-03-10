Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from party

In his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said that he had been in the party for the past 18 years. But, he said, he is unable to serve the people of his state and the country by staying in the party any more. Earlier in the day, Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, senior leaders of Congress and BJP are holding meetings in Bhopal amid fast-changing political developments in Madhya Pradesh. A meeting is underway at BJP office in which many senior leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe are present.

Senior leaders of the Congress have assembled at Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s residence. They include Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma and Surendra Singh Baghel.