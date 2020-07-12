Congress faces crises in Rajasthan

Amid deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who has developed fued with CM Ashok Gehlot, has arrived in Delhi with few MLAs in order to meet Sonia Gandhi and apprise her about the political situation in the state.

The feud between Gehlot and Pilot have been there after the Congress high command decided to give the experienced Gehlot a third shot at Chief Ministership, with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections that were then around the corner. The two leaders have been at loggerheads ever since.