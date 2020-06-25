Cong speaks of democracy when its own govt imposed emergency on country: Nirmala Sitharaman 

Addressing BJP party workers in Tamilnadu via a virtual rally on completion of one year of the Modi government’s second term, she recalled the emergency imposed on June 25, 1975 and said it was promulgated by a power hungry Congress party that created a huge challenge for democracy.

She also questioned the DMK’s democratic credentials pointing out that it had subsequently joined hands with the Congress even though many of its leaders were imprisoned and its government dismissed during the emergency.

Referring to the key achievements of the Modi government in its second term, Sitaraman highlighted the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the decision to criminalise ‘triple talaq’, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Ayodhya verdict.

She also said Tamil Nadu would benefit from the 20,000 crore rupee package announced by the Centre for developing the fishing sector. It had released 6,600 crore rupees to Tamil Nadu in just three months of this financial year, to meet expenditure for Covid-19.

Among other initiatives, the minister said 240 Shramik Special train services were run from Tamil Nadu to ferry migrant workers home and 80 more trains were ready. She also said 2,825 crore rupees had been disbursed till mid June in the State under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.



Pointing to initiatives like the defence corridor, she said the Prime Minister had a special focus on Tamil Nadu and support for the State would continue.