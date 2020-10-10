Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Condolence meeting for Shri Ram Vilas Paswan held in Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

Condolence meeting for Shri Ram Vilas Paswan held in Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

All officers/staff of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution condoled the sad demise of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister, at a meeting held today at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. Smt Leena Tandon, Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Shri Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Food & Public Distribution and all other senior officers of the Ministry were present in the condolence meeting and recalled the contributions of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan as Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. All officers prayed for the departed soul and expressed their sentiments for the bereaved family.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in New Delhi on 8th October 2020.

