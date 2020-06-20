Conditions likely to become favourable for further advance of SW monsoon: IMD

Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Uttarakhand around 22nd June and into entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan during the subsequent 72 hours.

As per IMD, a trough at mean sea level runs from central Pakistan to south Assam across north Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal at lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Assam & neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood at lower and mid-tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over east & northeast India during next 4-5 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days and over Vidarbha during 21st-23rd June.

The IMD added that due to dry northwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels, isolated to scattered heat wave conditions very likely over West Rajasthan during next 2 days and in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan during next 24 hours.