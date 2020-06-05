Friday , June 5 2020
Conditions becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon

Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers very likely to continue over western Himalayan region and scattered rain/thundershowers over plains of northwest India during next 2 days and decrease thereafter.

Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty wind over these regions during next 2 days.

Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and South Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

Widespread rain/thundershowers along the west coast and Isolated to Scattered rainfall activity over Gujarat State, Interior Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu during nezt 4-5 days.

Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Kerala and Konkan & Goa during next 3 days and over Coastal Karnataka during next 24 hours.

