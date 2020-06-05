Conditions becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon: Ministry of Earth Sciences

It said, under the influence of the Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain is very likely to continue over western Himalayan region and scattered rain over plains of northwest India during next two days and thereafter it will decrease.

It has forecast isolated heavy falls over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and South Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

It said, widespread rain along the west coast and isolated to scattered rainfall activity is expected over Gujarat State, Interior Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu during next four to five days. Isolated heavy falls is also expected over Kerala and Konkan and Goa during next 3 days and over Coastal Karnataka during next 24 hours.