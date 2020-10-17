Concessional rate on cargo movement between India, Chabahar Port extended | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Shipping Ministry said, the discount will apply for the coastal movement of cargo and vessel related charges, being handled at Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port to Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar.

The levy of concessional vessel related charges is to be applied proportionately, subject to vessel loading at least five thousand tonnes cargo to Shahid Beheshti Port.

The ports in coordination with Indian Ports Global Limited will jointly evolve a Standard Operating Procedure to ensure that discounts are given to cargo actually discharged or loaded at Shahid Beheshti Terminal of Chabahar Port.

The Ministry said, the aim of the extension of discount period is to promote the trade through Shahid Beheshti Port. It will also give a boost to coastal movement of cargo.