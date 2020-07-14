Complete Lockdown to be imposed in Bihar from 16-31 July amid surge in Corona cases

The decision has been taken due to an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the state during last three weeks. As part of the containment measures, Government offices and Public corporations and educational institutions will remain closed.

All private and commercial establishments will also remain closed. Offices related to judicial work will be run as per the guidelines issued by the administration of Patna High Court. However, Ration shops, dairy, Vegetables and meat shops will remain open. All places of worship and religious gatherings will also remain closed.

All kinds of e-commerce and home delivery will be allowed. Public transport service will also be allowed in the lockdown period. However, private vehicles will be limited to essential works only. Train and flight services have been allowed. All construction related activities will be allowed along with the functioning of construction related shops. Similarly, agriculture related activities will be allowed along with the functioning of agriculture related shops.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 1,432 new COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours. This the highest number of single-day increase in coronavirus cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now mounted to 18,853.

On the other hand, 13,019 persons have recovered so far, while 5,690 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The recovery rate in Bihar stands at 69 per cent. 160 persons have been died due to Coronavirus in the state so far.