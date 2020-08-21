Complete lockdown in West Bengal today to contain coronavirus spread

Adequate deployment of police personnel has been done in order to break the chain of coronavirus infection.

As mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Bengal government, public transport, government and private offices, banks and other commercial establishments have been ordered to remain shut during the lockdown.

Only people associated with essential services will be allowed to venture out. Medical shops, milk booths and petrol pumps will be allowed to open. Also, home delivery of food items has been allowed.

Friday’s lockdown is a part of the state government’s plan to implement shutdowns every week since July 23 to break the chain of coronavirus.

West Bengal had observed complete lockdown on August 5 and 8. Besides August 21, there will be complete lockdown on August 27 and 31.