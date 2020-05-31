Competitive sport in England gets green light for Monday restart

The first major event is expected to be the 2000 Guineas Stakes horse race at Newmarket on June 6, although horse race meetings will be staged, without any spectators, starting on Monday at Newcastle and Tuesday at Kempton Park.

Competitive sport was suspended in Britain in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 38,000 people in the UK to date.

Guidelines published on Saturday by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), outlined a lengthy list of criteria that must be met to allow elite athletes and professional sportsmen to resume competition.

DCMS said a “significant proportion” of the remaining 92 Premier League matches will be shown on free-to-air platforms.

While the Premier League could resume on June 17, other sports are in different positions. Domestic cricket remains suspended until Aug. 1, while the Wimbledon tennis tournament has been cancelled for the first time since World War II. Premiership rugby clubs hope to resume training from June 8.

The government’s latest step for the resumption of elite level sport follow its ‘stage two’ guidance published on May 25 which allowed elite athletes to resume group training under carefully controlled conditions.

Measures, agreed in conjunction with Public Health England and medical representatives from sports bodies, include players travelling alone to venues, being screened for coronavirus symptoms before entering, and maintaining social distancing where possible, including celebrations.