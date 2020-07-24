Commonwealth Secretary General lauded Fit India Movement

The Fit India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju virtually attended the Ministerial Forum of Commonwealth countries to share India’s road on resumption of sporting events and also to contribute to the creation of a collaborative sports policy in the post COVID-19 pandemic era. Speaking at the global forum, which saw participation from all Commonwealth countries, Union Minister said, the Fit India Movement launched last year, has been very useful in fighting the pandemic since building fitness and immunity is crucial during these Covid times.

The Minister said, India has successfully created awareness about the importance of staying fit through a series of dedicated online programmes for citizens on fitness and well-being, all through the pandemic. He said, as members of Commonwealth nations, there is a need to stand in solidarity on all issues especially in the present time.

The Minister also spoke of diversification of sports delivery models and shared how India is successfully running online training programmes for athletes and skill upgradation courses for coaches. He expressed hope that India will have sporting events from September or October, even the big leagues in various sports are considering resumption.

Union Minister also shared the contribution of the youth volunteers of the Youth Affairs Ministry in the fight against COVID-19. The Minister said, six million youth volunteers have worked relentlessly to help civil bodies and citizens during COVID-19. He said, now, they are creating awareness about the new schemes that have been launched by the government to aid the poor in the unlock phase.

The Minister said, the government has decided to give free ration to the poor of the country till November and the volunteers are creating awareness in towns and remote villages about these schemes.

Union Minister also thanked the Commonwealth Games Committee for agreeing to add the disciplines of shooting and archery to the 2022 Commonwealth Games on India’s request.