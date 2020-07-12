Commercial farming of endangered species in Myanmar may boost demand for rare animals: WWF

The organisations in a joint statement cautioned that commercial trade has been shown to increase trade in wildlife by creating a parallel market for these products, according to sources.

The government of Myanmar in June passed a law allowing private zoos to breed 90 wildlife species out of which more than 20 are endangered. The list of wildlife animals allowed for commercial farming include Tiger, Pangolin, Siamese crocodile and Ayeyarwady Dolphin which are among endangered species in the world.

Myanmar is considered to be a major hub of illegal trade in wildlife driven by demand from neighbouring China.

Experts also fear that it may lead to the spillover of diseases from animals to humans as Myanmar lacks the capacity to regulate the trade.

However, the Forest Department of Myanmar maintains that the list of wild animals allowed for commercial farming was drawn after consultation with conservation groups, academics, and experts in the field.