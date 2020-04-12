Commerce Ministry takes several measures to address hardships faced by exporters due to COVID-19

The steps include extensions of foreign trade policy by one year, export obligation under advance authorisation and export promotion capital goods scheme, the validity of registration cum membership certificate, lasts date for filing claims under services and goods export from India schemes, for filing RoSCTL (rebate o state and central taxes and levies) claims, valid period of all status holder certificates, and replenishment scheme for gems and jewellery.

The Ministry said that steps have also been taken to facilitate units in special economic zones. For these zones, extensions have been given filing quarterly progress report, annual performance reports, and permission to take desktop or laptop outside SEZs by IT and non IT units.

Further, the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) too has extended the time for filing declarations, report of default, filing claims and replies, reduction in policy proposal processing fee, discretion to decide about shipments and claim eligibility period.

For agri exporters, the Commerce Ministry said that certification bodies have been advised to extend the validity of organic certificates, and registration of packhouses.

The Tobacco Board has extended the last date for submission of monthly returns by traders, and it has planned to start auctioning off the commodity with effect from April 15 to prevent loss of the crop.