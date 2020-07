Under the new policy, 2 and 3 ply surgical masks and medical goggles can be exported now with certain limitations.

For 2 and 3 ply surgical masks a monthly export quota of 4 crore has been fixed by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). Medical Goggles can be exported with a monthly cap of 20 lakh units. Government has also removed a prohibition on export of Face Shields from the country.