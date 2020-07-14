Commander-level talks between India, China underway at Chushul Border post

This is the fourth round of talks between the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army of China, since June. The last meeting took place on the 30th of June.



The Army sources said that the talks mainly focus on the second phase of disengagement at the friction point along the Line of Actual Control. The meeting began at 1130 hours at Chushul Border Post, after following Army procedures and Covid-19 protocols.

The visitors side is lead by South Xinjiang Military Province Commander Major General Liu Lin, while the Indian delegation is lead by GoC of Fire and Fury corps Lt.General Harinder Singh.