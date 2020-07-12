Come, innovate in India: Petroleum Minister to overseas Indian students

He was interacting with a vibrant group of young overseas Indian scholars, students and friends, on Saturday on last-mile energy access in India. The e-meet was organised by Lead India group of Princeton University, Think India Purdue, Develop Empower & Synergize India group at University of Maryland.

Articulating India’s energy vision, the Minister said, “Prime Minister Modi has envisioned a clear roadmap for India’s energy future which rests on five key enablers of energy availability and accessibility for all, energy affordability to the poorest of the poor, efficiency in energy use, energy sustainability for combating climate change as a responsible global citizen and energy security for mitigating global uncertainties.”

Speaking about Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Minister Pradhan said, “We introduced the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana(PMUY) scheme, in 2016. Its objective is to provide LPG cooking gas connections, free of cost to 80 million poor households. I am happy to inform you that we could achieve the target of 80 million customers well ahead of schedule. With this, LPG connections are now available to 98% of the households in India, up from just about 56% in the year 2014.”

He also talked about India’s energy diplomacy and said, “India has made its presence felt in the global energy map. India under leadership of PM Modi is leading the voice of consuming countries demanding for reasonable and affordable price of energy.”